Philly's Harvest Festival brings food, fellowship to Cobbs Creek

Southwest Philadelphia's Adventist Church hosted its annual Harvest Festival, bringing free turkeys, coats and fellowship to the Cobbs Creek community.

PHILADELPHIA -- The Southwest Philadelphia Adventist Church hosted its annual Fall Harvest Festival to help the Cobbs Creek Community.

The annual day of giving is aimed at providing free turkeys, food and coats for the community.

Associate Pastor Ja'Mon Johnson says there is a food desert here, where his neighbors sometimes have a hard time getting access to affordable and healthy food.

The festival, held outside the church on South 58th Street, aims to provide the area's residents with free food, hundreds of coats and clothing, games and fellowship.