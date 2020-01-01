Fetal remains at late Indiana abortion doctor's properties can't be ID'd: Attorney General

RELATED: Indiana doctor who kept over 2,000 preserved fetuses is vilified in life and death; Questions arise in search for motive
Tuesday's report by Attorney General Curtis Hill comes more than three months after relatives of Dr. Ulrich Klopfer found 2,246 sets of fetal remains in Klopfer's garage in Will County, Illinois, following his Sept. 3 death at age 79. Authorities later found another 165 sets of fetal remains in inside a car Klopfer had owned.
The remains were found in Will County and south suburban Dolton. Klopfer worked at abortion clinics in Fort Wayne, Gary and South Bend, Indiana.