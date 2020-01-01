abortion

Fetal remains at late Indiana abortion doctor's properties can't be ID'd: Attorney General

INDIANAPOLIS -- A preliminary report from Indiana's attorney general says shoddy record-keeping and the degraded condition of more than 2,400 sets of fetal remains found at properties owned by a late Indiana abortion doctor mean those remains cannot be identified.

RELATED: Indiana doctor who kept over 2,000 preserved fetuses is vilified in life and death; Questions arise in search for motive

Tuesday's report by Attorney General Curtis Hill comes more than three months after relatives of Dr. Ulrich Klopfer found 2,246 sets of fetal remains in Klopfer's garage in Will County, Illinois, following his Sept. 3 death at age 79. Authorities later found another 165 sets of fetal remains in inside a car Klopfer had owned.

EMBED More News Videos

Authorities say additional fetal remains have been found at a Chicago-area storage unit that was being rented by a late doctor who performed abortions in Indiana.



The remains were found in Will County and south suburban Dolton. Klopfer worked at abortion clinics in Fort Wayne, Gary and South Bend, Indiana.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illinoisindianaabortionattorney generalu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ABORTION
Judge clears way for trial of accused Illinois White Rabbit militia leader
Questions arise in search for motive of doctor who kept preserved fetuses
Over 2K preserved fetal remains found in home of deceased doctor
Planned Parenthood drops federal funding over abortion-referral restriction
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago gets ready to ring in New Year
New Chicago taxes, fees in 2020
Weed Legalization Guide
New laws 2020: Illinois laws, fees that start January 1
Dispensaries prepare for long lines, high demand for legal weed
Here's where to buy legal weed in Illinois on January 1
'I'm just praying that I make it home to my child': Pregnant woman beaten, robbed on CTA train
Show More
Chicago Bears 'part ways' with 4 coaches
Judge dismisses suit against counselors in Yingying Zhang's death
CTA, Metra offer free rides on New Year's Eve during select hours
Woman slumped over steering wheel with kids in back seat: police
Bears LB Roquan Smith crashes Mercedes; not hurt
More TOP STORIES News