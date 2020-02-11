Fetal remains tied to Indiana abortion doctor to be buried

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5606670" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities say additional fetal remains have been found at a Chicago-area storage unit that was being rented by a late doctor who performed abortions in Indiana.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- More than 2,400 sets of fetal remains found last year in the Illinois garage and a car of an Indiana abortion doctor after he died will be buried Wednesday at a northern Indiana cemetery.Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill's office said Monday the 2,411 sets of fetal remains will be "memorialized" at a graveside service at Southlawn Cemetery and Palmer Funeral Home in South Bend.The remains resulted from abortions Dr. Ulrich Klopfer, who died on Sept. 3, performed in Indiana.Most of them were found in September in his Will County, Illinois, garage. Others were found in October in a car parked at a Chicago-area storage unit.