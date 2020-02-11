Fetal remains tied to Indiana abortion doctor to be buried

RELATED: Indiana doctor who kept over 2,000 preserved fetuses is vilified in life and death
Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill's office said Monday the 2,411 sets of fetal remains will be "memorialized" at a graveside service at Southlawn Cemetery and Palmer Funeral Home in South Bend.
RELATED: Fetal remains at late Indiana abortion doctor's properties can't be ID'd: Attorney General
The remains resulted from abortions Dr. Ulrich Klopfer, who died on Sept. 3, performed in Indiana.Most of them were found in September in his Will County, Illinois, garage. Others were found in October in a car parked at a Chicago-area storage unit.