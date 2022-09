Fetus covered in blanket as detectives worked scene

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A human fetus was found on a sidewalk Saturday afternoon in the city's Galewood neighborhood on the far Northwest Side, Chicago police said.

Police were called to the 6400 block of W. Bloomingdale Ave at around 1:35 p.m.

The fetus was covered in a blanket as detectives worked the scene.

The circumstances are not yet clear.

This is a developing story, check back for details.