Fiancé of missing Colorado mom Kelsey Berreth taken into custody, Berreth not believed to be alive

EMBED </>More Videos

Investigators served an arrest warrant for Patrick Frazee, the fiancé of missing Colorado mother Kelsey Berreth.

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. --
Investigators served an arrest warrant Friday morning for Patrick Frazee, the fiancé of missing Colorado mom Kelsey Berreth, who hasn't been seen in nearly a month, ABC News reported.

Frazee was seen handcuffed while being taken into custody. Moreover, sources say that Berreth, 29, is believed to be dead.

Berreth, mother of a 1-year-old girl, was last seen on Thanksgiving in the area of her Woodland Park home.

RELATED: Reward offered in search for missing Colorado woman

It was not immediately clear why Frazee was arrested. ABC News reported that Frazee's attorney, Jeremy Loew, said last week his client "continues to cooperate with law enforcement in the missing person investigation."

Loew also stated that Frazee wants to focus "on parenting the child he shares with Ms. Berreth."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing womanu.s. & worldColorado
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Funeral for fallen CPD Officer Conrad Gary
1 missing, 2 rescued from Lake Michigan near North Avenue Beach
Woman, 88, missing from Palos Heights after calling daughter to say she was lost
Former Lehigh University student accused of poisoning roommate
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
President Trump says a shutdown would 'last for a very long time'
Big holiday travel day on tap Friday at O'Hare, Midway
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
Show More
6 seriously injured, including 3 children, in West Pullman fire
Man charged after deaths of CPD officers says he found gun in alley
Illinois lost 45K residents last year, 2nd largest decline in US
What you need to know about ugly Christmas sweaters
More News