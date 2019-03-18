Fiance of slain DC jogger plans to run Boston Marathon in her honor

Newly engaged, with a list of goals that could fill five lifetimes, 35-year-old Wendy Martinez, an ambitious Washington, D.C., woman, was on her after-work run when it all came to an end.
Six months later, Martinez's fiancé is coping with the shock of the loss as he vows to fulfill a major goal she couldn't reach: running the Boston Marathon.
Crawford, Martinez's suspected killer, underwent psychiatric treatment and medication for psychosis, and this month he was ruled competent to stand trial, reported ABC Washington, D.C., affiliate WJLA.
Crawford is due to return to court on May 17. His defense attorney did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.
Hincapie called the shocking crime "one of those things I think that no one is prepared to face."
"And when you actually realize how random the whole thing was, it's very difficult to grasp, because I think at the end of the day, we're humans and we try to rationalize violence," he said.
Amid the grief, Hincapie said "the worst thing you can do is fall into hate," so he instead chose to celebrate his fiancée's life.
"One of her dreams was actually to run the Boston Marathon," Hincapie said -- a race he'll run in her honor next month.
"Having the opportunity to fulfill her dream after what happened, it's extremely symbolic," Hincapie said. "She was running when she was attacked, so it's also a way to tell the world [we will] finish her race."
"It's a way to cope," he said. "It's also a way to connect with her. ... It's almost like running with her."
Beyond the marathon, Hincapie said he wants to inspire other young women to embrace a full life the way his fiancée did.
"I want to young women to continue believing that it's possible to be kind, to give back to the community, to pursue love and to be successful. Wendy represented all those aspects I think," he said. "If you can be any person in the world, be someone like Wendy."
