Fiancee of father of 6 stabbed to death in River North speaks out

EMBED </>More Videos

The fiancee of a father of six who stabbed to death in River North is speaking publicly for the first time, saying the suspect in her partner's murder should have never been walkin (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The fiancee of a father of six who stabbed to death in River North is speaking publicly for the first time, saying the suspect in her partner's murder should have never been walking the streets.

"We had dreams, plans, we were just a normal, happy family," Barbara Misiur said.

Now a single mother, she'll have to raise her three girls alone.

On March 23 Misiur's fiancee Michael Beedle, a software CEO, stopped for a drink at a River North bar before closing. After he left, prosecutors said he stood outside holding money for about half an hour before walking into a nearby alley.

"There was a person on the street watching him standing in front of the bar, watching him, with problems," Misiur said.

Prosecutors said Gino Bassett followed Beedle into the alley before stabbing him in the neck with a five inch knife. Community activists said the arrest for Beedle's murder was Bassett's 99th.

"This could have been prevented," said community activist Andrew Holmes. "Ninety-nine arrests and the last one was for murder. We could have saved that individual."

"Someone has blood on their hands," Misiur said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingman killedChicagoRiver North
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Man charged in fatal stabbing of suburban CEO in River North denied bond
Police questioning person of interest in stabbing of suburban CEO in River North
River North stabbing victim ID'd as suburban CEO
Man, 55, fatally stabbed in River North
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Show More
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
More News