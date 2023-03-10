2023 Oscar-nominated costumes on public display at Downtown LA's FIDM museum

An amazing collection of iconic movie costumes, including several from this year's Oscar nominated films, are now on display at the Downtown LA Fashion Institute of Mechandising (FIDM) museum.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES -- Every year, come Oscars time, the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) Museum in Downtown Los Angeles showcases some of the most exciting and intriguing costumes seen recently in films. The Art of Costume Design in Film exhibit focuses on theatrical and streaming releases from 2023, and explores the craft of costume design and the talented artisans who aid in cinematic storytelling. The displays offer something of interest to everyone-including fan-favorites and a selection of Academy Award nominees.

"We're so happy to have all five nominees for Costume Design for the Academy Awards," said Nick Verreos, FIDM's co-chair of Fashion Design, told On The Red Carpet.

Those nominees are costume designer Catherine Martin for the movie, "Elvis," Mary Zophres for "Babylon," Shirley Kurata for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," Jenny Beaven for "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris" and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," costume designer Ruth Carter.

"Elvis" costume by Catherine Martin, worn on screen by Austin Butler

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" costume by Ruth E. Carter, worn on screen by Letitia Wright

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" costumes by Shirley Kurata, worn on screen by Stephanie Hsu

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" costumes by Shirley Kurata, worn on screen by Stephanie Hsu

"Babylon" costumes by Mary Zophres worn by Margot Robbie

"Amsterdam" costumes by JR Hawbaker and Albert Wolsky, worn on screen by Margot Robbie

"Tár" costumes by Bina Daigeler, worn on screen by Cate Blanchett

Click here for more information about the FIDM Museum exhibition.

