the field museum

Chicago's Field Museum that closed due to COVID-19 pandemic to reopen

field museum

(FILE)

CHICAGO -- Sue the T. rex and the rest of the dinosaurs at the Field Museum are about to start seeing visitors again.

Two months after the famed natural history museum on Chicago's lakefront closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the museum will once again open its doors this week.

RELATED: Chicago Field Museum scientist who died of COVID-19 served as inspiration to many, coworkers say

Thursday and Friday are members-only days and the general public will be allowed inside starting Saturday. Then on Monday and Thursday of next week, Illinois residents will be allowed inside for free.

The museum is reminding visitors that all the precautions that were in place before it shut its doors late last year will be enforced. That means visitors must wear masks and practice social distancing and the museum will again allow fewer visitors.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsillinoischicagomuseumscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoisthe field museumreopening illinoiscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
THE FIELD MUSEUM
Field Museum helps solve prehistoric fossil mystery
Field Museum scientist dies of COVID-19
VIDEO: 'Sue' the T-Rex tours Field Museum
'A Natural Talent': Field Museum celebrates 1st African American taxidermist
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Biden takes helm as president, says 'democracy has prevailed'
Watch, read Pres. Joe Biden's full inaugural address
Trump leaves White House, says 'It's been a great honor'
Trump pardons include Casey Urlacher
WI pharmacist accused of ruining COVID-19 vaccine faces months in prison, fine if convicted
How the Joe Biden presidency could impact your money
Family of mother critically wounded in Aurora carjacking speaks out
Show More
Read the letters outgoing Presidents left for their successors
Aurora police investigating after car drives into Best Buy
Elk Grove Village store sells $1M lottery ticket
Everything to know about President Biden
Everything to know about Inauguration Day: Schedule, performers | LIVE
More TOP STORIES News