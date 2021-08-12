Sports

MLB Field of Dreams Game: White Sox to face Yankees at site of iconic film in Iowa

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (WLS) -- More than three decades after "Field of Dreams" became a hit, one of the most famous cornfields in Hollywood history finally gets the opportunity to host the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees.

The game will take place in a specially constructed ballpark in Dyersville, Iowa where the iconic movie was filmed. A crowd of about 8,000 people is expected.

This is the first professional baseball game to ever be played in Iowa.

Fans will be able to make their way into the ballpark through a pathway in the corn. The design of the park pays tribute to the original Comiskey Park, where the White Sox played from 1910-1990.

The White Sox will be wearing jerseys inspired by those worn by the team in the early 20th Century.

The game will get underway at 6:15 p.m. CT. Lance Lynn will get the start for the Sox and Andrew Heaney will start for the Yankees.
