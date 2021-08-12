MLB Field of Dreams Game: White Sox to face Yankees at site of iconic film in Iowa

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (WLS) -- More than three decades after "Field of Dreams" became a hit, one of the most famous cornfields in Hollywood history finally gets the opportunity to host the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees.The game will take place in a specially constructed ballpark in Dyersville, Iowa where the iconic movie was filmed. A crowd of about 8,000 people is expected.This is the first professional baseball game to ever be played in Iowa.Fans will be able to make their way into the ballpark through a pathway in the corn. The design of the park pays tribute to the original Comiskey Park, where the White Sox played from 1910-1990.The White Sox will be wearing jerseys inspired by those worn by the team in the early 20th Century.The game will get underway at 6:15 p.m. CT. Lance Lynn will get the start for the Sox and Andrew Heaney will start for the Yankees.