Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds to face off in 2022 'Field of Dreams' game in Iowa cornfields

The stadium in Dyersville, Iowa has a capacity for about 8,000 fans

White Sox Hall of Famer Frank Thomas wants to provide for thousands more kids and veterans nationwide through his "Field of Big Dreams" charity.

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (WLS) -- The Chicago Cubs are set to play the Cincinnati Reds in Dyersville, Iowa in the "Field of Dreams" game.

The game is set to get underway at 6:15 a.m.

Drew Smyly will be the starting pitcher for the Cubs, with Nick Lodolo starting for the Reds.

WATCH: 'Field of Dreams' location timelapse released

The stadium is surrounded by 159 acres of cornfields was built with a capacity for about 8,000 fans and is built alongside the actual baseball field used in the movie.

Last year was the first edition of the game, with Tim Anderson hitting a walk-off home run to lead the Chicago White Sox over the New York Yankees.

On Wednesday, some youth baseball teams got the chance to play in the "Dreams Fulfilled" game.