Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds to face off in 2022 'Field of Dreams' game in Iowa cornfields

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (WLS) -- The Chicago Cubs are set to play the Cincinnati Reds in Dyersville, Iowa in the "Field of Dreams" game.
The game is set to get underway at 6:15 a.m.
Drew Smyly will be the starting pitcher for the Cubs, with Nick Lodolo starting for the Reds.
WATCH: 'Field of Dreams' location timelapse released
The stadium is surrounded by 159 acres of cornfields was built with a capacity for about 8,000 fans and is built alongside the actual baseball field used in the movie.
Last year was the first edition of the game, with Tim Anderson hitting a walk-off home run to lead the Chicago White Sox over the New York Yankees.
On Wednesday, some youth baseball teams got the chance to play in the "Dreams Fulfilled" game.