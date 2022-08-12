Windy City Weekend: Bears 1st preseason game, school supply discounts, Spend or Save and more

This week on Windy City Weekend, Tracy Butler joins Ryan Chiaverini while Val soaks up some sun in Cancun for her 1st anniversary!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on Windy City Weekend, Val is soaking in some sun as she and her husband Jobba celebrate their 1st anniversary right where they said "I do" a year ago - in beautiful Cancun!

CUBS PLAY AT THE FIELD OF DREAMS:

Plus, the Cubs are back at the Field of Dreams this weekend. While they didn't play in the iconic, movie ballpark... they did play at the nearly identical stadium built last year. The Chicago Cubs won against the Cincinnati Reds - two of baseball's oldest franchises.

BEAR'S FIRST PRESEASON GAME:

And, it's time to "Bear Down!" The Chicago Bears play their first preseason game against the Kansas Chiefs on Saturday.

MAN PAYS FOR LEMONADE WITH FAKE $100 BILL

Did you ever try to use monopoly money to pay for something as a kid? Well, this grown man scammed a young boy by giving him a fake $100 bill for some lemonade...and then got real change back!

BROADWAY IN CHICAGO:

And finally, in just two weeks, Broadway in Chicago will host a FREE summer concert, sponsored by ABC 7 Chicago and hosted by Val Warner and Hosea Sanders. The concert will take place on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 6:15 pm at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park (201 E. Randolph St).

Broadway in Chicago is also excited to bring you SIX NEW SHOWS for its summer concert lineup. They include: 1776, Tina, Disney's Aladdin, Les Miserables, Chicago and the Jagged Little Pill. Previously announced shows include Disney's The Lion King, Dear Evan Hansen, Wicked, and MJ.

COUPONOLOGY:

It's back to school time, and Couponology is helping students snag some school swag and helping parents find some A+ discounts.

REDBUBBLE

Redbubble's community of passionate artists sell unique designs on high-quality, everyday products such as apparel, stationery, bags, wall art and much more. You can choose from beautifully designed items like their chalk noodle and daisy print backpacks. You can also decorate your walls with vibrant posters and quotes. You can even spruce up your back to school tech by adorning them with stickers that show off your style. At Redbubble you can be sure to get art you love on super well made products.

They are offering 20% Off sitewide with code: WINDYCITY22.

SNAPFISH

Snapfish has lots of ways for students and teachers to personalize their educational essentials with fun photos, text, and cool designs. First up are the super trendy 8x8 matte photo tiles, perfect for teens or college students who want to decorate with photos but don't want to damage their walls. They also have these adorable magnetic photo booth strips to help you style your school lockers. It's also crucial that our students and teachers are staying hydrated throughout the year and thanks to Snapfish you can customize your very own water bottles.

They are offering 70% Off Sitewide using promo code: WINDYCITY70

FRENCH TOAST

French Toast is dedicated to making the best possible school-wear accessible to ALL kids and ALL families from ALL walks of life. French Toast has been trusted by schools nationwide as their uniform provider. Today we are showing off their adjustable knee pant khakis that are made to hold up for all day and all year action. Next we have their best selling short sleeve polo which is polished enough for the classroom and comfy enough for the playground. And here we have their plaid skort made with thoughtful details like the built in knit shorts and adjustable waist.

They are offering 15% Off sitewide with code: OLOGYFORM15

FRESHLY

Whether you're a busy mom that needs access to great healthy meals for the family or a college student on the go, Freshly will have you covered. These nourishing meals feature thoughtful ingredients and perfect portions. They have a delicious cayenne buttermilk chicken bowl, an asian style chicken noodle and their baked turkey meatballs. But the choices don't end there. You can choose from over 50 menu items and filter them out with their dairy-free, gluten free, low-carb, plant-based and nut-free options.

They are offering $125 off your first 5 boxes with code: WINDY125AFF

COM ED

The race is on! ComEd has reimagined their IceBox Derby into the new EV Rally! 30 girls, ages 13-18 are broken down into six teams, who will work closely with their ComEd mentors to spark their interest in learning STEM by building the race cars from scratch.

They built the cars over four days - and on Saturday August 6th, 2022 - the race happened! It was a nail-biting finish because for the first time - it ended with a tie-breaker. Teal Turbo came out victorious, winning the trophy. But all the girls were winners - they each received medals and a $2,000 scholarship.

To find out more about the ComEd EV Rally - check out their website and click on Stem Programs.

CRUMBS.ND.CREAMS

Married couple Mharloe and Katrina Requiron were completely surprised by the reaction of customers who tried their unique Filipino cookies, called sylvanas.

"Someone messaged me and was like, 'What kind of crack did you put in this cookie?!," said Mharloe. "In a few minutes they'll send me a box and it's half-way done already."

Sylvanas (or silvanas) are cashew-meringue wafer sandwich cookies that are filled with rich buttercream. The couple, who launched their business Crumbs.nd.creams on Instagram, describe the desserts as 'dead' cookies because even older native immigrants of the Philippines have said they are unfamiliar with them.

"We would get customers who say, 'you know I've never heard of it, I've never had it, and I don't even know what it is," said Katrina.

Craving her childhood favorite cookie, Katrina made the sylvanas for herself and Mharloe on a whim.

"One time she made it and I said, 'Let me post this on our Instagram because I think people are really going to like this," said Mharloe.

Their first order was for three boxes and now it's not uncommon for the couple, who aren't bakers by trade, to produce up to 70 boxes on a given weekend. Flavors include traditional buttercream, ube, mocha, matcha, coconut jam, flan, nutella, and peanut butter.

"This is something we have learned through trial and error and a lot of tears," said Katrina. "Thousands of burnt cookies later and wasted butter, we came up with our own twist on the flavors."

Mharloe and Katrina said they are grateful to their customers and social media followers for making Crumbs.nd.creams a success.

They also thank pastry chef and social influencer Sherri Tan, restaurant owner Kathy Vega, and friends Patricia Gumban, Eric and Coco Dalangin, and Tina Easley for their continued support. The couple says their family as well as their children, Sophie and Jaden, have also been a big help.

For more information, follow Crumbs.nd.creams on Facebook & Instagram.

ROEPER SPEND OR SAVE:

"Emily the Criminal" - SPEND

Aubrey Plaza stars as a woman who is saddled with debt and gets involved in credit card scams in the movie "Emily the Criminal."

"Day Shift" - SAVE

Jamie Foxx plays a pool cleaner who secretly doubles as a Vampire Hunter in the movie "Day Shift."

"Bodies Bodies Bodies" - SPEND

In "Bodies, Bodies, Bodies" a party game leads to murder when young and wealthy friends gather at a remote family mansion.

Five Days at Memorial" - SPEND

"Five Days at Memorial" is a disaster thriller about the real life events at a New Orleans hospital during the Katrina disaster.

BUD BILLIKEN MENTION

Make sure to come out to the 93rd Bud Billiken Parade tomorrow at 10am.

ABC 7 will be providing coverage of the parade kicking off at 10am, hosted by Hosea Sanders, Cheryl Burton and Jim Rose, with contributions from Terrell Brown and Karen Jordan.