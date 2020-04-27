Fiery crash shuts down part of Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fiery crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway shut down three lanes for almost an hour Sunday.Illinois State Police said a car hit the end of a semi while changing lanes near 95th Street in Chicago at around 6:40 p.m. The car then spun out and struck a guardrail, catching fire.As the car caught fire, the semi leaked fuel, leading a fire on the pavement.Troopers said no one was hurt.All lanes have reopened since the incident.Illinois State Police didn't release any further details about the collision, as of Sunday at 9 p.m.