Man crushed to death while moving file cabinet in Stockyards warehouse

CHICAGO -- A 42-year-old man was crushed to death Friday morning while he helped move a filing cabinet from a warehouse in the Stockyards on the South Side.

Salem Davis was pronounced dead at the scene at 4155 S. Packers Ave., according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

A supervisor told police they were lifting a filing cabinet through an opening in the building about 11 a.m. when a board propped against the wall fell and crushed the man, Chicago police spokesman Michael Carroll said.

Davis was unable to be removed from under the board and was pronounced dead at the scene 20 minutes later, officials said.

The medical examiner's office has not ruled on a cause and manner of death as of Sunday morning.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoback of the yardsworker deathaccident
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL Region 5 becomes 1st to move to Tier 1 mitigations, allowing indoor dining
Chicago protest expected as IL braces for possible unrest leading to inauguration
Phil Spector, music producer and murderer, dies at 81
Our Chicago: Coping during COVID-19, political turmoil
15-year-old girl among 15 shot over weekend
Woman shot during carjacking Aurora Wendy's
Future first dog Major Biden to get virtual 'indoguration'
Show More
Hyde Park Art Center hosts virtual MLK Day celebration
COVID vaccines to stimulus checks: Here's what's in Biden plan
Fend off winter blues with happy foods
Gary man leads police on hours-long chase with shots fired
Chicago Weather: Light snow/flurries Sunday
More TOP STORIES News