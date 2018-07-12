Final defendant in videotaped beating case pleads guilty

From left to right: Brittany Covington, 18; Jordan Hill, 18; Tanishia Covington, 24; Tesfaye Cooper, 18. (Chicago Police Dept. )

CHICAGO --
A 20-year-old man has become the last of four defendants to plead guilty to taking part in the beating of a mentally disabled teenager that was livestreamed on Facebook.

Tesfaye Cooper pleaded guilty Thursday to committing a hate crime and aggravated kidnapping. The charges are the same that Jordan Hill pleaded guilty to last week during a hearing in which he was sentenced to eight years in prison.

The Chicago Tribune reports Cooper's sentencing was previously delayed so his attorney could prepare an argument for leniency.

The incident that took place in a Chicago apartment in January 2017 received national attention when one of the suspects posted video showing four African-Americans taunting the bound-and-gagged white teen and using profanities against white people as they attacked him.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
assaultvideo cameratorturehate crimefacebook livecourtChicagoLawndaleCrystal LakeStreamwood
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Man gets 8 years after guilty plea in Chicago Facebook Live torture, beating
Judge denies bail for 4 Facebook Live torture suspects
Hate crime charges filed against 4 in Facebook Live torture case
4 in custody after police find apparent torture video
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
Show More
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News