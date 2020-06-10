mega millions

Mystery winner hits $410M Mega Millions jackpot in Arizona

PHOENIX -- A sole winning ticket for Tuesday's $410 million Mega Millions drawing was sold at a convenience store in a Phoenix suburb, lottery officials said Wednesday.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Circle K in the city of Glendale, Arizona Lottery spokesman John Gilleland said Wednesday.

The jackpot can be paid out as an an annuity with 30 annual payments or is worth $316.8 million if collected in a lump-sum, Gilleland said.

The winning numbers were 1, 5, 9, 10 and 23, with Mega Ball 22.

Under a 2019 Arizona law, the winner can remain anonymous forever, Gilleland said.

"We may never be able to release the identity," he said.

The law specifies that winners of Arizona Lottery prizes of $100,000 or more automatically remain anonymous for 90 days but the winners can choose to remain anonymous permanently. The option for permanent anonymity was adopted last year.

"Every single person that has won that sort of money has opted for that," Gilleland said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financearizonau.s. & worldmega millionslottery
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MEGA MILLIONS
Powerball, Mega Millions change jackpots due to COVID-19
Single ticket wins $202 million Mega Millions in NJ
Mega Millions Results: 1 ticket in Ohio wins $372M jackpot
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $372M jackpot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL Republicans urge Pritzker to move state into Phase 4 of reopening
Double lung transplant performed on COVID-19 patient at Northwestern Memorial Hospital
2 Idaho kids missing since September found dead: Family
Jane Byrne work to cause big traffic shift Thurs.
Seattle protesters claim 'autonomous zone' surrounding police station
When can we expect grocery store prices to go back down?
Officer on paid leave after video shows Amazon driver's arrest
Show More
1 of 4 officers charged in George Floyd's death posts bail
Cubs draft local prep star SS Ed Howard with first-round pick
1.5 million more laid-off workers seek unemployment benefits
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, breezy Thursday
Chicago Park District opens registration for summer camps
More TOP STORIES News