Mega Millions lottery jackpot at $1 billion for winning numbers drawing tonight

The jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions jackpot has grown to a record $1 billion.The jackpot is the largest in Mega Millions history and has a cash option of $565 million.Folks lined up at the Thompson Center for a chance to stand in a portable lotto machine, with tickets flying all around, to grab as many tickets as possible, all in five seconds."We were actually going to the Sears Tower and walking by and saw it and we were like, 'Hey, we got time, let's go,'" said Bonnie Feledy, who was waiting in line for a ticket.Kevin Nayman was also waiting in line and if he won, he said he would take, "A never-ending vacation. I'd travel the world."The winning numbers for Tuesday's drawing were:The grand prize has grown so enormous because no one has won the jackpot since July 24 when a group of 11 California co-workers shared a $543 million prize.The previous record jackpot in Mega Millions was a $656 million prize that was shared by winners from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland in March 2012.Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:302,575,350."I've always been told you gotta get in it to win it," said David Kelly, who was waiting in line outside the Thompson Center.Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot up for grabs this week. The jackpot for Saturday's Powerball drawing is up to $470 million.