Mega Millions lottery jackpot at $970M for winning numbers drawing tonight

The jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions jackpot has grown to a record $970 million.The jackpot is the largest in Mega Millions history and has a cash option of $548 million.The Illinois Lottery will celebrate by giving away 970 tickets in a ticket grab machine outside of the Thompson Center starting this morning at 10 a.m.The winning numbers for Tuesday's drawing were:The grand prize has grown so enormous because no one has won the jackpot since July 24 when a group of 11 California co-workers shared a $543 million prize.The previous record jackpot in Mega Millions was a $656 million prize that was shared by winners from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland in March 2012.Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:302,575,350.Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot up for grabs this week. The jackpot for Wednesday's Powerball drawing is up to $430 million.