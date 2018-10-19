PERSONAL FINANCE

Mega Millions lottery jackpot at $970M for winning numbers drawing tonight

No winner has come forward in Friday's Mega Millions drawing.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions jackpot has grown to a record $970 million.

The jackpot is the largest in Mega Millions history and has a cash option of $548 million.

The Illinois Lottery will celebrate by giving away 970 tickets in a ticket grab machine outside of the Thompson Center starting this morning at 10 a.m.

The winning numbers for Tuesday's drawing were: 3-45-49-61-69 Mega Ball: 9

RELATED: The biggest Mega Millions, Powerball drawings ever

The grand prize has grown so enormous because no one has won the jackpot since July 24 when a group of 11 California co-workers shared a $543 million prize.

The previous record jackpot in Mega Millions was a $656 million prize that was shared by winners from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland in March 2012.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:302,575,350.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot up for grabs this week. The jackpot for Wednesday's Powerball drawing is up to $430 million.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financelotteryu.s. & worldmega millionspowerball
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
PERSONAL FINANCE
Tonight's Mega Millions jackpot at record $970M
Powerball winning numbers drawing yields no winner, jackpot now $430M
Mega Millions winning numbers for jackpot drawn; Jackpot grows to $900M after no winner
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $667M jackpot
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
NB lanes of I-57 reopened after car hit by bullets in Calumet Park
Surveillance image released of driver suspected in deadly Englewood hit-and-run
'I'm sure on benzos': Suburban man charged with DUI, driving with missing wheel
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with light showers Friday
Crime spree in southwest suburbs injures cop, construction worker
What we know about disappearance of Wis. girl Jayme Closs
Company selling 'nosewarmers' - earmuffs for your nose
Amber Alert canceled; abducted 7-month-old girl found
Show More
Chicago winter outlook favors milder weather, according to NOAA
Chicago Survivors nonprofit hosts Harvesting Hope benefit
Stay in River North hotel's killer H.H. Holmes suite... if you dare
Chicago gets Second City title for... pizza?
More News