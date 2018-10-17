PERSONAL FINANCE

Mega Millions winning numbers for $667M jackpot drawn; Jackpot grows to record $868M after no winner

After there was no winner in Tuesday night's drawing, the Mega Millionsjackpot now stands at $868 million.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions jackpot has grown to a record $868 million.

The jackpot is the largest in Mega Millions history and has a cash option of $494 million.

The winning numbers for Tuesday's drawing were: 3-45-49-61-69 Mega Ball: 9

RELATED: The biggest Mega Millions, Powerball drawings ever

California lottery officials said a ticket with five or six winning numbers was sold in San Francisco.



The grand prize has grown so enormous because no one has won the jackpot since July 24 when a group of 11 California co-workers shared a $543 million prize.

The previous record jackpot in Mega Millions was a $656 million prize that was shared by winners from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland in March 2012.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:302,575,350.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot up for grabs this week. The jackpot for Wednesday's Powerball drawing is up to $345 million.
