178K filed for unemployment in Illinois last week amid COVID-19 crisis, preliminary stats show

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a secondary crisis from the novel coronavirus: millions of Americans are out of work.

The U.S. Department of Labor released numbers for the end of March, when a record-breaking 6.6 million people filed for unemployment amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In Illinois, the preliminary stats show over 178,421 people filed unemployment claims last week, a 56% jump from 114,114 a week earlier. The official numbers are expected to be released later Thursday.

Andy Challenger, senior vice president of career transitioning firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas, said the numbers were a big shock.

"It's really high," Challenger said. "That partly is explained by the fact that the pool of people that are eligible for unemployment has been expanded due to the CARE Act. So part-time workers, furloughed workers, independent contractors and gig workers are now eligible for the first time in history for unemployment."

Restaurants, retail, offices, and more are shut down, with many states ordering only essential employees report to work.

And not helping matters, many websites where workers can apply for unemployment benefits are jammed.

The recently-signed stimulus package will help, at least for now.

"The hope is that $2 trillion package, this expansion of unemployment benefits, gets us to the other side of this crisis and people can get back to work," Challenger said. "Otherwise we can see a much extended downturn."

Like the pandemic itself, economists warn the jobs situation will continue to get worse before it gets better.

