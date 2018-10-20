CHICAGO (WLS) --No one matched all six Mega Millions lottery numbers, but two people in the Chicago area came quite close.
The winning numbers drawn Friday were: 15-23-53-65-70 Mega Ball: 7
Of the 12.5 million tickets sold nationwide ahead of Friday's drawing, 15 tickets matched all five numbers but not the Mega Ball, making them worth $1 million. Two of them were sold here in the Chicago area.
The first winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at a BP gas station in the 6500-block of South Kedzie Avenue, and the other was sold at a Stop N Go Liquor store in the 5200-block of 159th Street, according to a press release from the Illinois Lottery.
Each retailer will receive $10,000, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling a winning ticket.
The Illinois Lottery urged the lucky winners to sign the back of their ticket immediately and keep it in a safe place until they visit one of the Lottery's prize centers. The winners have up to one year from the drawing to claim their prize.
Because no ticket matched all six numbers, the jackpot is rolling over to a record $1.6 billion.
The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday at 10 p.m. CST.