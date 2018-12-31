PERSONAL FINANCE

30K Cook County homeowners to get $8.3M in automatic property tax refunds

The Cook County Treasurer's Office is sending a total of $8.3 million in property tax refunds to nearly 30,000 homeowners who overpaid since 2013, the office announced Monday.

The homeowners who qualify will automatically get the refund thanks to new technology, Treasurer Maria Pappas said.

"We've taken steps in the past to make the refund application process easier," Pappas said. "Now we're trying to eliminate the application altogether."

Some homeowners paid more than what was owed, but others overpaid because of a reduction in property taxes after the bill was paid.

Here is the breakdown of the 29,752 homeowners will get their money:

--The 8,947 homeowners who paid their taxes through a bank/mortgage escrow account are receiving refund checks
--The 20,805 homeowners who paid by check or online are automatically receiving refunds to their bank or credit card accounts

To see if you are entitled to a refund, visit cookcountytreasurer.com. Select the purple box "Your Property Overview," then enter address or Property Index Number (PIN)
