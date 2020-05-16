Avoid unnecessary visits to the bank to deposit your stimulus check with mobile banking

While some banks are remaining open amid the coronavirus pandemic, you may notice limited hours or realize going in person may pose unnecessary health risks.That's why many banks are encouraging people to bank online as much as possible.ABC 7 Chicago I-Team Consumer Reporter Jason Knowles says utilizing mobile banking can help cut down on unnecessary visits to your bank, especially when you are looking to deposit your IRS stimulus check.He said online banking allows you to transfer funds, open accounts and deposit checks right from your phone or computer.Many banks allow you to just take a picture of the check using the mobile app, and the money is quickly deposited into your account."Well it is safe because it is encrypted. It's our application, and our software is at the highest level of security, so it is safe," said David Davidson with Chase Bank. "A lot of transactions that used to be done at the teller line are migrating to our digital tools."Chase Bank said you can also create budgets and monitor spending with new mobile tools, which is something that may be more important than ever with ever growing financial concerns. Most other banks have similar mobile options as well, so be sure to check their websites and mobile apps.