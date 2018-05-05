Canadian man wins $1.5 million in lottery drawing on his birthday, final day of work

A Canadian man just had the best day ever.Ping Kuen Shum woke up one day last week, feeling like the luckiest man in the world: Not only was he celebrating his birthday, he was also celebrating his last day as a working man.He didn't know it then, but his day was about to get a whole lot better.When he stopped at a convenience store in Richmond, British Columbia, Shum decided to purchase a lottery ticket.He matched all six numbers, winning a $1.5 million jackpot. ($2 million in Canadian dollars.)The British Columbia Lottery Corporation confirmed the win, saying that the odds of matching all the numbers for the BC/49 lottery are one in 13,983,816."It's unbelievable that all three events happened on the same day," Shum said in a statement that the lottery released."I have worked hard for so many years and I'm looking forward to sharing this fortune with my family."The lottery wouldn't disclose what he did for a living.Shum treated his family and friends to a lovely Dim Sum meal. Next, he's planning a trip to China.Fun fact: According to the Canada Revenue Agency, if you win the lottery, you do not have to report the winnings nor pay tax on those funds.