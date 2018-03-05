PERSONAL FINANCE

Carson's location in Matteson abruptly closes

The Carson's Pirie Scott location in Matteson abruptly closed Sunday.

MATTESON, Ill. (WLS) --
An emergency press conference was called Sunday in south suburban Matteson after village officials claimed a Carson Pirie Scott store abruptly closed.

Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin and Congresswoman Robin Kelly, Illinois State Senator Michael Hastings and other local officials attended.

The Carson's Pirie Scott location in Matteson abruptly closed Sunday.



Village officials said in a press release that Carson's employees were called in for a mandatory meeting at 7 a.m. Sunday, where they were told the store was permanently closed.

Carson's parent company, The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc., did not inform village government of the closing in advance, officials said.

Lincoln Mall, where the store was located, closed in January 2015.

Bon-Ton said all associates in good standing have been offered temporary assignments at nearby Carson's locations for the next two weeks and that the company will work with them to determine permanent assignments.

A Bon-Ton spokesperson released a statement saying, "In January, we announced the closing of 42 stores to enable Bon-Ton to move forward with a more productive store footprint as part of its comprehensive turnaround plan. After further analysis, and with the assistance of our real estate team and financial advisors, we have made the difficult decision to close our Matteson store location, effective Sunday, March 4. Ongoing decisions regarding our store portfolio will continue to be made based on what is in the best interests of the Company, just as they always have."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financestore closingMatteson
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Your credit score may soon be going up
Consumer Reports: Sickening state of medical bills
Cook County to issue $19.5M in property tax refunds
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $522M jackpot
Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $493M
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News