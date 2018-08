A winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $1.45 million was sold in Naperville Thursday, according to the Illinois Lottery.The ticket was purchased at the Mobil gas station at 1280 W. Ogden Ave. The winning numbers were 02-19-22-25-29.If your ticket is the winner, the Illinois Lottery advises you to sign the back and take it to a prize center before May 17, 2019. Prize centers are located Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield and Fairview Heights.