Chicago-area layoffs during coronavirus pandemic ripple throughout city's economy, job placement firm says

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Job cuts were expected Oct. 1, and airlines, entertainment and leisure seem to be the industries hit hardest.

Andy Challenger from Challenger, Gray and Christmas, an executive outplacement firm, joined ABC 7 Chicago Thursday morning to help put some of the numbers in context.

Chicago-based United Airlines announced it will involuntarily furlough more than 13,000 employees starting Thursday. Periphery businesses will also be affected, Challenger said.

Tens of thousands of airline workers will be furloughed as the CARES Act Payroll Support Program expires.



Challenger, Gray and Christmas said about two million jobs have been cut this year, and Challenger called the number "shockingly high."

He said that's up 350% from last year and includes more cuts than the Great Recession.

But some businesses are still seeing success, including Amazon, online retail shopping and McDonald's, Challenger said.

But out-of-work veterans are getting some help from a recruiting farm called RecruitMilitary. It's hosting a virtual career fair until 3 p.m. Thursday.

The free event is open to all members of the military community, past and present, as well as military spouses and dependents.

Visit recruitmilitary.com for more information.
