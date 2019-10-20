Chicago area ranks No. 4 in highest ATM fees across country

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago ranks fourth in the highest ATM fees across the country.With the national average fee totaling $4.72, what can you do to save money?ABC7's Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles has tips on how to avoid these extra costs.The first thing you can do is go to your own bank and plan ahead, so you don't have to settle for ATMs that are out of your network and charge larger fees.You can also look into a credit union or a smaller bank, which sometimes offer other networks or work to ensure you won't get charged a fee.When you're at the store, think ahead as well. You can often take out money when you're checking out, and you won't be charged a fee.