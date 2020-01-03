Personal Finance

Chicago looking for volunteers to help residents file taxes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city is looking for volunteers to help Chicagoans file their taxes.

The city is partnering with non-profit Ladder Up for the annual Tax Prep Chicago program, which offers free tax prep and e-filing to thousands of people in need.

Last year the program helped 17,000 families receive more than $26 million in tax refunds and credits.

Ladder Up trains volunteers to provide assistance at 15 sites across the city from February 1 through April 15, Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office said.

Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to visit www.goladderup.org/volunteer.

For more information about the program, visit www.taxprepchicago.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financechicagolooptaxesvolunteerism
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Autopsy to be conducted after man dies in confrontation with CPD in Belmont Central
Girl, 17, struck by gunfire in East Chicago while driving
US citizens urged to leave Iraq, Iran vows 'harsh retaliation'
Mom kills toddlers, stabs man before jumping off South Shore high-rise: police
Police: Man live streams crash while speeding
VIDEO: SUV plunges off cliff in California
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, drizzle and flurries late Friday
Show More
Coachella 2020 to feature Travis Scott, Frank Ocean
Nearly $3.2M of pot products sold in Ill. on 1st day; dispensary applications due
3 women from same family killed in Morgan Park crash
Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping woman found in cage in his van
Bouncer sentenced for stabbing co-worker to death outside Chesterton bar
More TOP STORIES News