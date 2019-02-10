Chicago Made: Grit Clothing Co.

CHICAGO (WLS) --Grit Clothing Co. is all about South Side pride, family, hard work and nostalgia.
Founders Joe Wodark and Mike Vaickus joined ABC7 to show off their unique products.
To learn more about Grit Clothing Co. and to browse the shop, visit: https://gritclothingco.com/
Event Information:
Grit Clothing Co. Pop-up Shop
When: March 17th, 2019
What: South Side Irish Parade
Where: Cork and Kerry (10614 S. Western Avenue, Chicago) from 12pm-4pm
Lawlor's Bar (3636 W. 111th Street, Chicago) from 5pm-11pm