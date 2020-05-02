coronavirus chicago

Chicago nurse married to noncitizen takes action after stimulus check denied

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago nurse practitioner says she's one of the 1.2 million U.S. citizens not getting a stimulus check because she's filed her taxes with her spouse who doesn't have legal status in the country.

Alexandra Mendez currently works two jobs to support her seven children.

She told ABC7 that she feels her own government is discriminating against her because of whom she chose to love.

RELATED: Coronavirus stimulus check issues: Direct deposit mixups reported during first round of payments

The $2.2 trillion package that Congress approved to offer financial help during the coronavirus pandemic has one major exclusion: millions of immigrants who do not have legal status in the U.S. but work here and pay taxes.

"My rights were violated as a United States citizen, as well as my children. But I've channeled that into action, into calling all of my representatives. There is millions of people in my situation, frontline workers, essential workers and this is unjust," Mendez said.

RELATED: Stimulus checks sent to people no longer alive, leaving loved ones wondering what to do

Mendez said she's also working on joining a federal class-action lawsuit filed in Chicago last week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financechicagocoronavirus helpcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagochecking accountsstimulus fundscitizenshipfamilyclass action lawsuitnursespresident donald trumpimmigration
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Crime down 30% in April
What to know about Illinois' 56,055 COVID-19 cases
Rogers Park Social stays afloat with cocktail kits
Donations pour in to Hyde Park restaurant after robbery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago protesters rally on 1st day of Illinois' modified stay-at-home order
Businesses begin to reopen, in part or in full, Friday
Pritzker says major plan to trace COVID-19 cases needed before re-opening
COVID-19 alternate care facility at McCormick Place being dismantled
Indiana gov. releases plan to ease coronavirus restrictions, reopen state
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, warm, beautiful Saturday
FDA allows emergency use of drug to treat coronavirus
Show More
Cicero nursing home with COVID-19 cluster sued by town
Aurora car parade honors man who delivered crosses for gun violence victims
Donations pour in to Hyde Park restaurant after robbery
Illinois face mask rules take effect: What to know
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
More TOP STORIES News