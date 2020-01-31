Personal Finance

Chicago residents can access city's free tax assistance program starting this weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago residents who meet a certain income threshold can access free tax help sessions starting this weekend.

The assistance is available to families who earn up to $56,000 a year, and individuals earning up to $30,000 a year.

The sites where you can take advantage of the city's free tax assistance program, Tax Prep Chicago, will open on Saturday. The program offers free tax preparation and help determining residents' eligibility for the Earned Income Tax Credit, which is available for residents with low to moderate incomes.

Last year, the tax assistance program helped more than 17,000 Chicago families and individuals receive more than $26 million in tax refunds and credits, the city said.

"Chicago is dedicated to ensuring all our residents and working families have access to the resources they need to alleviate financial hardship and build for their future," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot. "Programs like the Earned Income Tax Credit are among the many critical tools we want to help workers utilize in order to obtain larger income tax refunds."

The Chicago Department of Family & Support Services and local nonprofit Ladder Up will host 15 Tax Prep Chicago sites from February 1 to April 15.

Residents should bring year-end income statements and personal identification documents, such as a state ID, a driver's license and social security card.

Services are provided on a first-come, first-served basis at most locations, so residents are encouraged to arrive early.

The locations, site hours and documents you should bring are listed at TaxPrepChicago.org, or you can call the city's helpline, 311.
