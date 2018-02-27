CHICAGO (WLS) --A Chicago woman won big in the Illinois Lottery while she was doing her laundry.
Liyah Sangathit said she was trying to pass the time while at a laundromat, so she went to purchase a lottery ticket at a 7-Eleven in the 6200-block of North Sayre in the Norwood Park neighborhood. She instantly won $1 million while playing a scratch-off $10 Million Cash Bonanza ticket, the Illinois Lottery said.
"If at first you don't succeed, dust yourself off and play again," Sangathit said of her win. She said she plans to buy a new car.
The 7-Eleven that sold the winning ticket will receive a bonus of $10,000, one percent of the prize amount.