Hundreds of thousands of workers in Chicago are getting a raise Sunday as the city boosts the minimum wage to $12 an hour.The new minimum wage is a 45 percent increase since 2015 and 367,000 employees will be getting a raise, the city said.The minimum wage will jump another dollar next year to $13 an hour.Right now, the minimum wage in Illinois is $8.25 an hour.The city said the increases will add $860 million to the local economy by 2019.