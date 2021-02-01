Robinhood customers file class action lawsuit after popular app halts GameStop stock trading

CHICAGO (WLS) -- GameStop caused a market frenzy on Wall Street last week as an online army of amateur day traders took on multibillion-dollar hedge funds that bet gaming retailer was on the brink of collapse.Shares of GameStop soared to an intraday high of $483 on Thursday before trading was halted by the popular app Robinhood, which has said its mission is to "democratize finance for all," appealing to young millennial traders.But now, Robinhood customers are outraged, lining up by the tens-of-thousands in a class-action lawsuit filed in the Southern District of New York.That suit alleges that Robinhood deprived its investors by removing the GameStop stock.In a blog post Friday, Robinhood said it "was not because it wanted to stop people from buying these stocks.""The class actions and the legal claims against Robinhood are really, really weak," said Securities Litigator Andrew Stoltmann. "There are some really good protections that Robinhood has built into their new account agreement with customers that's going to make a class action very, very difficult to be successful."The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) also weighed in and said it's "closely monitoring and evaluating the extreme price volatility of certain stocks' trading prices over the past several days."Attorneys General from multiple states, along with a couple of senators, have called for an investigation into Robinhood."It doesn't matter what the reason is, consumers just want their money. People are putting their paychecks into the stock market and trusting these big companies with their money and they're letting them down," said Joshua Browder, Founder of DoNotPayCEO."It was very frustrating. I was seeing opportunities to make money," said Nick Miller, a Chicago day trader suing Robinhood. "I will sell the day they open up the trading platforms and allow everybody to buy and sell as they feel.Ahead of Monday's opening bell, Robinhood will continue its trade restrictions, allowing customers to buy just one share of GameStop stock and five options contracts.