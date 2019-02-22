I-TEAM

Consumer Countdown: Fake celebrity endorsements

EMBED </>More Videos

Friday's "Consumer Countdown" features three interesting stories impacting consumers and money.

By and Ann Pistone
Friday's "Consumer Countdown" features three interesting stories impacting consumers and money.

No. 3

2019 may not be the best year for some people when it comes to credit card payments.

The consumer group Wallethub.com says almost 16 percent of Americans, 40 million people, will miss a payment.

The upside: 9 out of 10 people who ask usually get a late fee waived!

No. 2

The Indiana attorney general says you should be suspicious of mailers claiming you won a prize.

The AG says it has filed several lawsuits against companies in the last year, for sending what it calls deceptive mailers. Some claim you won a large prize, but many times they are giving you a low value gift card to get you in the door.

No. 1

The Better Business Bureau has been warning consumers about Fake celebrity endorsements for months, now Kim Kardashian West is calling out fake celeb endorsements on Twitter.

Consumer experts say the questionable companies are using celebrity names, without permission, to rope you into bad deals and "never ending payment plans."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financeI-Teamconsumerdebtcredit cardscelebrity
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
I-TEAM
What's next for Jussie Smollett? Possible big police bill
Many missed moments to stop a mass killer in Aurora
Customers say Bartlett travel agency turned travel dreams into billing, booking nightmares
Growing concerns about how Illinois enforces gun laws
More I-Team
PERSONAL FINANCE
Indiana same-sex couple denied tax help
Consumer Reports: Rules for tipping
Quick Tip: Payday loans can cost more than expected
Average tax refunds fall for second straight week
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Jussie Smollett's character to be removed from 'Empire', producers say
Many missed moments to stop a mass killer in Aurora
R. Kelly under federal investigation, sources say
What's next for Jussie Smollett? Possible big police bill
Boy, 8, dies hours after being diagnosed with flu
Video: Alleged drunk driver goes out of control and onto sidewalk
Mom blogger's post about 'Cheat Day' lunchbox for young girls goes viral
Pedestrian struck by Metra Electric train on Far South Side
Show More
Crisis of Faith: Roman Catholic Church Sex Abuse Summit
Man captures dog's emotional reaction to 'The Lion King' movie
ICE: Armed man shot, killed by Napa cops previously deported 3 times
2 teens in custody after carjacking, crash on South Side
More News