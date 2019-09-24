Cook County treasurer asks 60K homeowners to update address for tax bills

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas is asking about 60,000 homeowners in Cook County to update the name or mailing address on their tax bills.
The treasurer's office's website, cookcountytreasurer.com, shows when tax bills have been returned by the U.S. Postal Service.
To see if you have bills that have been returned, visit cookcountytreasurer.com, select the purple box labeled "Your Property Tax Overview," enter your address or Property Index Number (PIN) and look for a red warning box that appears if your bills have been returned. Select "Update Your Information" to change the taxpayer name or mailing address.
"We've already eliminated the paper application for most refunds. Now we are changing the most routine request our office receives," Pappas said.
