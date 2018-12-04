PERSONAL FINANCE

Cook County 2018 property tax bills online now

EMBED </>More Videos

The first installment of Cook County property tax bills for 2018 are available online now. (https://www.cookcountytreasurer.com/setsearchparameters.aspx)

Cook County property tax bills due March 1, 2019 are online now.

Maria Pappas, the county treasurer, said Tuesday that the first installment property tax bill has been posted at cookcountytreasurer.com.

You can find your tax bill at the website by using your address or 14-digit property index number. First installment taxes for the 2018 tax year are 55 percent of the prior year's total tax.

This is the earliest that first installment payments will be accepted. The decision to post bills early was in response to a high volume of requests by taxpayers, accountants and tax advisors.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financeproperty taxesreal estatewebsitesbillsCook CountyChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Marriott: Data breach could affect up to 500 million
DJ Khaled, Floyd Mayweather settle over cryptocurrency promotions
KEEP IT: Bank of America ATM glitch gave out $100 bills by mistake
Quick Tip: Giving safely on Giving Tuesday
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
World bids farewell to President George HW Bush today
Report: Whitney Young HS on soft lockdown Wednesday after 2nd threat
Man charged in fatal West Side stabbing
NB lanes of Cline Avenue in NW Indiana reopen after semi jackknifes
Teacher strikes continue for second day in Chicago, Geneva
3 injured after irritant sprayed inside Peninsula Hotel
South suburban band teacher charged for sharing child porn
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with morning flurries Wednesday
Show More
Woman claims she was secretly filmed by hotel employee, then blackmailed
Airline: Elderly woman was not abandoned at O'Hare for many hours
Lincoln Park woman alarmed by violent dog attack
Mueller recommends no jail time for Michael Flynn, citing cooperation
Kevin Hart named 2019 Oscars host
More News