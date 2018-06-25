PERSONAL FINANCE

Cook County seniors can save hundreds by re-applying for property tax exemptions

(FILE)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
If you are a senior citizen and a homeowner in Cook County, you may be eligible for savings on your property taxes.

Property tax bills are due on Aug. 1.

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas said as many as 31,000 senior citizens (age 65 or older) could save hundreds of dollars by re-applying for the Senior Citizen Homestead Exemption.

About 21,000 of those seniors could save money by re-applying for the Senior Freeze Exemption, Pappas said. This exemption is limited to seniors with annual household incomes of $65,000 or less.

According to state law, seniors who qualify must re-apply every year to receive the exemptions.

Seniors can check the status of their tax exemptions on the county treasurer's website.

Visit www.cookcountytreasurer.com, select "Your Property Overview" and enter an address or Property Index Number (PIN).

To obtain an application, visit www.cookcountyassessor.com or call 312-443-7550.
