US stocks fall after President Trump tests positive for coronavirus

Stocks are falling on Wall Street in early trading Friday after President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, throwing the country into even more uncertainty just as a divisive election season is heating up.

The S&P 500 was down 1.4% shortly after the opening bell. Traders sold riskier investments like tech stocks and shifted money into less volatile assets, like U.S. government bonds.

A report showing another slowdown of hiring by U.S. employers last month did little to brighten the mood.

European markets were also falling, and the price of crude oil dropped.

This is a breaking news update. Earlier story below.

Global shares and U.S. stock futures have fallen President Donald Trump said he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The future contracts for both the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials are down about 1.5%. Oil prices tumbled almost 4%.

Shares are down in Paris, Frankfurt, London and Tokyo. Many markets in Asia were closed for holidays.

Investors were looking ahead to U.S. employment figures due later in the day and for signs of progress in talks in Washington about a new economic stimulus package.

The Nikkei 225 index shed strong early gains after the Tokyo Stock Exchange resumed trading today following an all day outage due to a technical failure.
