Elk Grove Village store sells $1M Illinois Lottery ticket as Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields no winner

An Illinois lottery ticket worth $1 million was just sold in Elk Grove Village.After Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing, another Illinois Lottery player won $1 million. That ticket was purchased at Lively Liquor at 1170 E. Higgins Road in Elk Grove Village.A $50,000 winning ticket from the Jan. 13 drawing was sold at the Mariano's at 3020 Wolf Road in Westchester. The $1 million winning ticket from the Saturday drawing was sold at the Circle K at 1300 Carbon St. in Marion.Since the jackpot began its roll on Sept. 19, Illinois Lottery players have cashed in on $6,660,079 million in Powerball prizes.The Mega Millions jackpot is edging closer to the $1 billion mark after no winner was drawn Tuesday.The jackpot is now estimated at $970 million for Friday's drawing. It had stood at an estimated $865 million for Tuesday's drawing.If hit Friday, it would be the third-largest jackpot in U.S. history.Powerball, the other lottery game offered in most of the U.S., isn't far behind at $730 million for a drawing Wednesday night.Such big jackpots are rare, but both games rely on incredibly long odds to generate attention and increase sales. For Mega Millions, the odds of matching all six numbers is one in 302.5 million, and for Powerball it's one in 292.2 million.The prizes listed are for winners who choose an annuity option, paid over 30 years. Winners almost always opt for cash prizes. For Mega Millions, the $970 million would mean a $716 million cash prize, while Powerball would be $546 million.Those prizes also would be subject to federal taxes, and most states would take a cut as well.Powerball is played on Wednesday and Saturday, with the next draw taking place at 9:59 p.m. Wednesday.Mega Millions is played every Friday and Tuesday night, with the next draw taking place at 10 p.m. Friday.