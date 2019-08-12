Quick Tip

Equifax Data Breach: Avoid fake settlement claim scams; Quick Tips from Jason Knowles

By
Equifax's recent data breach affected nearly 150 million people, and the company agreed to a $700 million settlement that includes a fund for individuals who may have had their personal information exposed.

But scammers are still targeting victims who are trying to file a settlement claim. Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles has tips on how to protect your information.

RELATED: Equifax breach settlement: How to get a check, credit monitoring or freeze

Scammers are using fake websites to take advantage of those affected by the massive data breach. Misspellings can serve as a warning that you're on the wrong website.

Here's what to do to make sure you're protected when filing a claim:

First, make sure you're using the Federal Trade Commission's website. You can access it here: www.ftc.gov.

Next, go to this: "file your Equifax claim." Then, click on the big blue button that says "file a claim," and it'll bring you to the Equifax data breach website.

Once you're there, click the green button that says, "File a claim online."

Additional information about the settlement and how to find out whether you are eligible for relief can be found here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financequick tipi teamdata breachsecurity
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
QUICK TIP
Quick Tip: What to consider before lending your car
Capital One breach: What to do if you're affected
Quick Tip: How to spot seal coating home improvement scams
Quick Tip: Are you digging yourself deeper into debt?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 shot during street party in Garfield Park
40 shot, 3 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
U.S. gold medalist kneels during national anthem at Pan Am Games
1 dead after car collides with semi on I-80
Girl, 8, shot at family gathering in Humboldt Park
Protesters say 'enough' to Chicago gun violence
Masked suspect incites panic after making threats at mall, police say
Show More
4 children injured in Burnside crash
Lombard man accused of possessing bags of explosive materials
5 children killed in fire at Pennsylvania day care center
7-month-old dog recovering after being dragged behind truck
Man loses leg while changing tire on Houston freeway: Police
More TOP STORIES News