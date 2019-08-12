Equifax Data Breach: Avoid fake settlement claim scams; Quick Tips from Jason Knowles

Equifax's recent data breach affected nearly 150 million people, and the company agreed to a $700 million settlement that includes a fund for individuals who may have had their personal information exposed.
But scammers are still targeting victims who are trying to file a settlement claim. Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles has tips on how to protect your information.
Scammers are using fake websites to take advantage of those affected by the massive data breach. Misspellings can serve as a warning that you're on the wrong website.
Here's what to do to make sure you're protected when filing a claim:
First, make sure you're using the Federal Trade Commission's website. You can access it here: www.ftc.gov.
Next, go to this: "file your Equifax claim." Then, click on the big blue button that says "file a claim," and it'll bring you to the Equifax data breach website.
Once you're there, click the green button that says, "File a claim online."
Additional information about the settlement and how to find out whether you are eligible for relief can be found here.
