abc11 troubleshooter

Raising money online? Expect to pay fees to big companies

By Tonya Simpson
Crowdfunding is a popular way to raise money for nonprofits or for personal use, but if you're planning to use an online platform make sure you read the fine print.

Many popular online fundraising platforms deduct fees from donations.

Facebook covers all fees for donations made directly to charitable organizations. If someone uses the site for a personal fundraiser a fee of 2.6% plus $0.30 per donation will be charged. Facebook says the charges cover payment processing and taxes.

GoFundMe charges a similar rate. The platform itself is free but there is a charge of 2.9% plus $0.30 per donation deducted. The company says fees are deducted from each donation in real time so campaign organizers and beneficiaries never have to pay out of pocket.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeabc11 troubleshootercrowdfundinggofundme
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
Private internet browsing won't protect you from malware
RetailMeNot will pay you $5,000 to go shopping
6 extra months of child support deducted from man's paycheck
Free concert tickets still available through Ticketmaster
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD officer shot by paintball gun in Englewood; 1 in custody
CBD Tested: What's in the popular products, and is there THC?
CTU votes to authorize strike if no deal reached with city
Man trapped in suburban steel plant's machinery dies: police
FBI conducts raids in 2 southwest suburban villages, visits 3rd
Chicago launching city sticker amnesty program for October
Elderly woman assaulted at nursing home, son says
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Heavy rain, severe storms possible Friday
Labradoodle creator calls the dog breed his 'life's regret'
Pilsen fitness studio, health organization helps community live longer, healthier lives
Shooting threats shut down 2 west suburban schools
Naperville police investigating 11 burglaries following same pattern
More TOP STORIES News