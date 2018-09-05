WINDY CITY LIVE

Eye-Q Trivia sponsored by the Illinois Lottery

EMBED </>More Videos

Have you seen the genie popping up in ads and billboards around town recently, saying you 'can't wish for multiple wishes'?

Have you seen the genie popping up in ads and billboards around town recently, saying you "can't wish for multiple wishes"?

Turns out, it's because The Multiplier, a new Illinois Lottery instant ticket, lets you multiply your prize 5X, 10X, up to 100X.

The Illinois Lottery said it's just "like wishing for multiple wishes," and this genie really wants them to stopsaying it. According to him, multiple wishes are not a thing, never have been; three wishes is all you get.

He's making his "no multiple wishes" case everywhere. You can find him on social media, too, at @3WishGrant.

The Multiplier is the newest family of instant tickets from the Illinois Lottery that can multiply winnings up to 100X for a chance at a top prize of up to $2 million.

Ask for a Multiplier Instant Ticket at a retailer today. And watch out for a certain genie! Please play responsibly.

Must be 18 or older to play.

For more information, visit the Illinois Lottery website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financeWindy City LIVElottery
WINDY CITY LIVE
Next on Windy City LIVE
Folded Map Project: Capturing the division of the city
Tiffany Van Dyke, wife of Chicago cop charged in Laquan McDonald fatal shooting
4 Star Chicagoan: Danielle Patterson
More Windy City LIVE
PERSONAL FINANCE
Couple says strangers hijacked their hotel reservation, racked up huge bill
Neighborhood Lift offers grants to help first-time homeowners with down payments
Your credit score may soon be going up
Consumer Reports: Sickening state of medical bills
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Surveillance images released of 3 suspects in killing of Northwestern PhD student
ONE-ON-ONE: Mayor Emanuel started thinking about not running again this summer
Judge: Couple behind GoFundMe account must appear in court
Small plane tips after rough landing at DuPage Airport
New images of 'Captain Marvel' show Brie Larson in costume
Nike releases new commercial narrated by Colin Kaepernick
2-year-old shot in the head in Gary dies
Jury selection process in Van Dyke murder trial begins
Show More
Best of Illinois: Top 10 entertainers in state history
10 from Dubai flight hospitalized after JFK landing
Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop brand penalized for 'unsubstantiated claims'
O'Hare Oasis over Tri-State Tollway now closed for good
Ayanna Pressley, Chicago native, wins Massachusetts primary
More News