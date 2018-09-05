Eye-Q Trivia sponsored by the Illinois Lottery

Have you seen the genie popping up in ads and billboards around town recently, saying you "can't wish for multiple wishes"?
Turns out, it's because The Multiplier, a new Illinois Lottery instant ticket, lets you multiply your prize 5X, 10X, up to 100X.
The Illinois Lottery said it's just "like wishing for multiple wishes," and this genie really wants them to stopsaying it. According to him, multiple wishes are not a thing, never have been; three wishes is all you get.
He's making his "no multiple wishes" case everywhere. You can find him on social media, too, at @3WishGrant.
The Multiplier is the newest family of instant tickets from the Illinois Lottery that can multiply winnings up to 100X for a chance at a top prize of up to $2 million.
Ask for a Multiplier Instant Ticket at a retailer today. And watch out for a certain genie! Please play responsibly.
Must be 18 or older to play.
For more information, visit the Illinois Lottery website.
