Fake websites, job offer scams among Better Business Bureau's top 10 scams of 2018

The Better Business Bureau of Chicago has released its list of the Top Ten Scams of 2018.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Top 10 Scams of 2018:
1. Online Purchase - fake websites
2. Employment - job offer scams
3. Debt Collections - invoices, calls or emails for fake debts
4. Tech Support - calls, texts or emails from fake tech support agents
5. Tax Collection - fake IRS or Treasury Dept. calls/emails

6. Utility - fake calls/emails claiming your service will be shut off unless you pay
7. Fake Check/Money Order - scammers send a fake check and convince recipients to send fees or the balance of an "overpayment" back
8. Counterfeit Product - often tied in with scam websites - consumers are sent cheap counterfeit items worth a fraction of the real item
9. Phishing - a series of fake spoofed emails requesting money or personal information
10. Advance Fee Loan - the promise of a "loan" - after you pay fees

"Online purchase scams are especially detrimental to both consumers and businesses because they open the door to phishing scams and malware attacks, frauds that continue to make BBB's top scams list," said Steve Bernas, president and CEO of Better Business Bureau serving Chicago and Northern Illinois.

For more information on avoiding scams, visit bbb.org/avoidscams.
