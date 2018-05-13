Financial advice for new graduates

The Class of 2018 is ready for their next adventure!But before the celebrations begin, local financial advisor Tim Dern has some important advice to make sure graduates are smart with their money.-Budgeting doesn't have to be painful - there are free apps like Mint.com that do a lot ofthe work for you.-Whether you go with an app or the old-fashioned pen and paper, what's important isthat you know where your money is going.- Set spending limits and savings goals and make sure you stick to them.-You'll thank yourself for years to come if you start the habit of budgeting early.-The average student loan balance is more than $34,000. (Source if you choose to usestat: Experian)-Many parents are helping out - 20% say they've helped pay student loans. (Source if youchoose to use stat: creditcards.com)-What you don't want to do is make the matter worse by missing payments, getting hitwith late fees or even worse, going into default.-Set up an automatic payment, and make it a goal to stick with a 10-year repaymentplan.-When the ten years is up, make payments to yourself by saving that money in yourretirement accounts.-Grads, you have an opportunity your parents don't: you have time on your side!-Start saving in your company's 401(k) as soon as you are eligible.-A good benchmark is to have one year of your annual salary saved by age 30, two timesyour annual salary by age 35 and eventually 10 times your annual salary by age 67, according to Fidelity.- Whether you're 18 or 68, I recommend having an emergency fund to cover theunexpected expenses that come up in life.-Try putting away $25 a month into a dedicated savings account, with the goal of addingup to at least $1,000.- This is a good place to start. When you're your parents' age, you will want 3 to 6 monthsworth of income set aside for emergencies.