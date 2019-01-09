WINDY CITY LIVE

Financial expert Chris Hogan's new book 'Everyday Millionaires'

Financial expert Chris Hogan had some tips for getting your finances in order for 2019.

Financial guru Chris Hogan returned to WCL to talk about his new book "Everyday Millionaires."

Did you know there are 11 million millionaires in the U.S.? And the majority are not what you think. They're everyday people with no privilege and you'd be surprised to learn they're probably your neighbors.

Chris and his group interviewed 10,000 of these millionaires to get their secrets to building wealth, and the book outlines the steps in simple no-nonsense steps.

For more info on Chris and his financial strategy, visit his website:
https://www.chrishogan360.com/

Chris is on a book tour. Meet him 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Barnes & Noble in Old Orchard.

Check out his Facebook for all the information:
