LOTTERY

Forest Park retiree wins $4.25M in Illinois Lottery

Charles Vincent won $4.25 million when he matched all six numbers in the Lotto Quick Pick drawing on January 22. (Illinois Lottery)

FOREST PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
A west suburban Forest Park retiree is now a millionaire after hitting the jackpot in the Illinois Lottery.

Charles Vincent won $4.25 million when he matched all six numbers in the Lotto Quick Pick drawing on January 22, the Illinois Lottery said.

Vincent purchased the winning ticket at the 7-Eleven at 7749 W. Roosevelt Road in Forest Park. The store received a $42,500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The longtime lotto player said he plans to use his winnings to remodel his home and take a river cruise in Europe.
