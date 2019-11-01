Financial assistance available to some Chicago-area customers struggling to pay gas bills

Two natural gas companies in the Chicago area are offering financial assistance to some customers this heating season.
Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas customers with children up to age 5 are eligible to enroll in the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
The program provides grants to customers struggling to pay their natural gas bills. Eligibility and the amount of grants will depend on household size as the last 30 days of gross household income prior to applying.
Enrollment in the program opened for seniors and individuals with disabilities last month.
All customers can submit applications beginning December 1.
For more information on how to apply, Peoples Gas customers should call (800) 571-CEDA (2332) or visit cedaorg.net. North Shore Gas customers are encouraged to call 847-249-4330 or visit caplakecounty.org.
