Personal Finance

Here's how to keep from overspending this holiday season

CHICAGO (WLS) -- While millions of Americans got most of their shopping out of the way on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, there are still some people who need to check items off their holiday shopping list.

Here are some tips to keep you from overspending.

First, establish a budget, said Kathy Roeser, a managing director and wealth advisor with Morgan Stanley in Chicago. Estimate how much you will need to cover all holiday expenses and then set a total spending limit. If you find you don't have enough money in your holiday budget to cover everything on the list, consider cutting back on some other discretionary expenses during the month, she said.

Roeser said it's best to take a proactive approach when it comes to holiday shopping. People who start shopping late are more likely to deviate from their holiday budget, as there is too little time to be meticulous and selective.

All your holiday expenses may seem to blur together, and, after a while, it can be rather difficult to know exactly how much you've spent. Roeser said tracking all holiday purchases in a log, and saving receipts, can be an effective mechanism for staying up-to-date and keeping expenses organized, while also ensuring you are sticking to your budget.

Be wary of store credit cards. Roeser cautions that many who sign up for store credit cards fail to realize they may end up paying more in interest expenses down the road if they let the balance linger. Store credit cards also tend to have high interest rates, which makes carrying debt costlier.

And finally, avoid impulse buys, even if it is a gift you think someone will love, don't buy it on the spot.

For more information, visit MorganStanley.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financechicagobudgetholiday shoppingholidaychristmas
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Passerby during Loop stabbing attack also critically injured: CPD
Homewood mother: School didn't tell me my daughter was suicidal
Missing $600 could cost Calumet City PTA thousands
Boy, 13, person of interest in murder of nurse in Little Village, police say
Newborn girl dropped off at Cicero fire station
Juice WRLD funeral held, fans hold memorial at the Bean
Legionnaires' cases could be linked to CDH: health officials
Show More
Church's Christmas show turns chaotic when erratic man storms in
Witness follows stolen car, has car stolen in Woodridge: police
Evanston plans to use revenue from recreational marijuana for reparations
2 child welfare workers who oversaw AJ Freund case no longer employed by state
Arlington Heights residents call for safety after video shows car flip in neighborhood
More TOP STORIES News